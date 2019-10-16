A number of programs that come with a lot of acronyms bring training and career opportunities to young people of Effingham County. They teach teamwork, leadership, decision-making and encourage creativity.
The programs teach skills to enable a person to directly enter the workforce in many cases.
Effingham County Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities (CEO), Construction Trades Education Curriculum (CTEC), Effingham Regional Career Academy (ERCA) and Health Occupations (HOCC) each bring something to the community.
Effingham County provides school districts and other partnerships that put young adults on the path to a career that best suits them.
CEO
The CEO program prepares youth to be responsible and to think outside the box, while immersing the participants in real-life learning. Along the way, many end up with a small business that could turn into a full-time career or a stepping stone into some other opportunity.
The investor-driven program began in 2008 under the guidance of Craig Lindvahl.
“Throughout the year, participants interact with more than 30 guest speakers, visit area businesses, participate in mentoring and develop a class business and personal business,” said CEO Facilitator Kristy Sayers.
Since that first year, 349 students have participated in the program. Effingham CEO provides the participants a behind-the-scenes look at the businesses and industry in the county.
“This creates an appreciation and a shift of perspective for the area with many participants indicating they would consider returning to the area after college,” said Sayers. “We find it promising that 33 percent have returned and currently work in Effingham County contributing to the areas economic growth.”
CEO is the best example of educational change and represents an investment in the future economic development of each community in the county, Sayers said.
“CEO has entrepreneurship at the heart of the program,” said Sayers. “Participants learn about business by developing a personal business, but the experience itself is more about developing an entrepreneurial mindset. Businesses are also in need of employees that are ‘intrepreneurs.’ These individuals much like entrepreneurs are motivated, creative and able to think outside the box.”
CTEC
CTEC was formed in 2014 in Effingham with the help of the City of Effingham providing $75,000 seed money. The program accepts 20 students each year. Most of them are ready for the workforce upon graduation.
It was designed to train young people to move into a career of construction trades and an alumni survey for the fourth year revealed that 80 percent are involved in the construction trades.
Brothers Richard and Ben Wente of Teutopolis completed the CTEC program. Richard was one of the first students. It drove him to find employment in the field, but also attend college studying construction management.
“I think CTEC pointed me to what I want to do in life,” Richard Wente said during a recent Community Celebration of Excellence Breakfast. “The program brought the construction industry to my mind and showed me what career paths are out there and what I can take.”
Wente said the program shows where to find a career right here in Effingham County in the trades.
“Keep your mind open. You’re going to learn an insane amount of knowledge in a short period of time,” he said. “And you have to be ready to obtain that knowledge and be willing.”
CTEC meets from 7 to 9:15 a.m. Monday through Friday. The lessons in construction often take them to job sites to learn about concrete work, insulation, electrical and more. Along the way, the students also build small sheds to get experience of hands-on construction work.
Jeremy Ruffner, a facilitator, said the program is a great way to show students “bits and pieces” of every aspect of construction trades – and let them decide what best suits them.
ERCA
Along the same lines, the Effingham Regional Career Academy is being developed while focusing on Advanced Manufacturing, Agriculture, Transportation, Health Care and Technology.
In 2018, ERCA was named by the State of Illinois as one of the Top 20 examples of local government groups sharing resources and expenses. The goal is to build an academy, create targeted educational opportunities and provide training for a skilled workforce that can be adapted to industry trends as needed.
The efforts are joined by the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, Lake Land College and Effingham County school districts.
In 2018, Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said the state had appropriated $8.4 million for the construction of the Rural Technology Development Center for the academy in the 2019 fiscal year budget. The plan is to construct it near the Kluthe Center in Effingham.
The project is expected to cost around $14 million. Lake Land College will pay the remaining amount out of bonds, which are not expected to increase property taxes due to the college’s past practices of paying down its debt.
Mark Doan, ERCA president and Unit 40 superintendent, said ERCA will provide students a diverse learning opportunity. It will help sharpen or build skills for current workers.
“The ERCA project is moving forward,” said Doan. “Recently, meetings were held that expanded the possible school districts involved.”
Some of its programs are being offered at Effingham High School, but eventually will be offered in its own building. The academy will support both students and adults who choose to invest in additional education and training through Lake Land College, Doan said.
HOCC
The Effingham Health Occupation program began in 1992 through a partnership with HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. During the year, up to 72 area high school juniors and seniors learn workplace skills. After passing the state exam, they can become certified nurse assistants.
Effingham has 69 students from the following schools: Beecher City, Casey-Westfield, Cowden-Herrick, Dieterich, Cumberland, Effingham, St. Anthony, Neoga, Stewardson-Strasburg and Teutopolis.
Local physician Dr. Eric Bloemer said the HOCC program put him on the path for a career in health care. For those who have an interest in the medical field, the Health Occupations program is a great place to start, he said.
“It provides a lot of exposure in the medical field and lets you figure out what you do or don’t like,” he said during a recent Community of Excellence Breakfast, adding that one of the hardest things as a high school senior is figuring out what you want to do for the rest of your life.
“Through our program, students have the opportunity to explore career options, right here in our community,” said Laura Sullivan, director of the Eastern Illinois Education for Employment System 340, which oversees the health occupation program for high school students. “During the last quarter of the program, students spend five weeks in area allied health businesses/organizations – one week in five different places that are of an interest to the student.”
In the end, they gain a more in-depth training about a career by working with professionals for four straight weeks.
“By working with professionals, students develop relationships and connections to our local community,” said Sullivan. “Some students have job offers from local businesses as students can really take an interest in the profession. If students take and pass the state CNA exam, they can immediately work in many long-term care facilities and other facilities. There are many open positions in our community for licensed CNAs.”
The main goal of the Health Occupations program is to give high school students who are interested in health care an opportunity to explore the many health care career options available while teaching them basic skills to work as a member of the health care team.
Juniors and seniors in our member districts are allowed to participate in the program at any of the four classroom locations – Effingham, Mattoon, Paris and Shelbyville. Mattoon was the first Health Occupations location, starting in 1981. Overall, there are 148 students in the four program sites.
Bloemer believes that this program contributes to promoting economic growth and prosperity.
“If we can continue to create economic prosperity, that will help grow the job market in the medical field in particular, which will help in having that job availability,” he said.
