A local business owner reported that she was approached via email that her business had been selected as the Winner for the 2022 Best of Effingham Awards. The email states, “We just ask each award recipient to pay the cost of their awards.”
This is not affiliated with the Effingham Daily News “2022 People’s Choice” awards, noted EDN Advertising Supervisor Jody Hardiek. Winners are not charged for the newspaper’s awards, she added.
“We are not affiliated in any way with Effingham Local Business Notifier, which is where the email seems to have originated from, or with 2022 Best of Effingham Awards,” Hardiek said. “The voting for our contest ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.”
“Also, award recipients of the 2022 People’s Choice awards do not pay for the plaque that we provide to them nor do they pay to be nominated nor do they pay to be on the ballot.
“Also, award recipients of the 2022 People’s Choice are not restricted to Effingham businesses. They can be from any town in our 6-county circulation area.”
