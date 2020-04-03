The Effingham Daily News website is now highlighting virtual event listings in our online calendar. The number of live virtual events is rapidly increasing and we are actively including both local, and relevant national, listings. We have temporarily switched the default view at effinghamdailynews.com/events/#/ to showcase virtual events.
Event seekers will find everything from forums, concerts, and lectures, to museum tours, film festivals, races, zoo feedings, and ballet lessons. Programming includes ample content for (now homeschooled) children as well as adults. Many of these events offer opportunities to support local organizations and engage with our community.
Event organizers are invited to submit their virtual events on the calendar at portal.cityspark.com/EventEntry/EventEntry/effinghamdailynews (be sure to check the box for a virtual event). As always, basic listings are free and there are a variety of options for promoting your events–including online, mobile, email, and print.
With limits placed on physical gatherings, the way we engage with others has had to adjust. Screens have become, at least for now, primary portals for work and learning, as well as for social engagement and entertainment. We hope that our calendar of virtual events will be one way that we can help ease that adjustment.
