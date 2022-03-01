On Saturday night in Vandalia, I sat with my wife, Zoryana, watching televised images of Russian forces moving closer to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Celebrating our 16th wedding anniversary, we watched as the country we both hold dear was attacked by an invader more than twice its size.
My wife was born and raised in western Ukraine. She has lived in the United States for 16 years, becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2015. Her family still lives in Ukraine. They are in the path of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s wrath.
The days since the attack have triggered a variety of emotions for Zoryana and me.
Visiting Ukraine
The first time I set foot in Ukraine was more than 18 years ago, before I met my wife. After the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukraine regained its independence, enjoying the sovereignty it knew before the Soviet Union. I walked the streets of Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine, renamed Dnipro in 2014. Dnipro is located about 240 miles southeast of Kyiv, along the Dnieper River. It was filled with mom and pop stores, bakeries, brick streets, old storefronts and trolley cars.
To me, it was like the birth of America – a country wanting to be free. As I witnessed the struggles trying to make that transition, I was inspired by the birth of a democracy. I sat in the town square, close to the local McDonald’s, a gathering place for people of all ages. Many Ukrainians approached to ask me about freedom and democracy in America.
My reason for visiting Ukraine was to meet a reporter who was very curious about journalism in America. With the help of an interpreter, we spent a couple hours talking about what freedom of the press means in America. I could see disbelief in her eyes as she told me how they had to have a license to practice journalism in her country. She thought it amazing that American journalists were protected by our constitution, and couldn’t believe journalists in America wrote about both sides of the story.
She wanted me to visit her newspaper office, but had to get approval. She talked about being attacked near her home just because she was a reporter – and had the scars on her face to prove it. She often looked over her shoulder.
The arrangements were made. We were to meet at a restaurant located along the Dnieper River and she would take me to see her newspaper. After talking to the reporter, I was very curious how Ukrainians put together their newspaper. My interpreter and I sat for over an hour waiting for her.
Something was wrong.
We finally gave up and left the restaurant and we were told to meet at a another location. When we arrived, the reporter told me we couldn’t go to the newspaper because it had been temporarily shut down by the government. She said another reporter wrote a small story that was unfavorable to their current president and the government closed the newspaper, taking away the credentials of her co-worker.
I asked her if we could drive by the newspaper and she agreed. Military personnel were stationed outside. They obviously still needed some work on their freedom of the press idea.
But I said to myself, “This is the birth of a democracy. I have to come back.”
At the time, you could only enter Ukraine on a time-restricted visa of no longer than a few days. My time was up and I tried to get a weeklong extension. I was told there was going to be what they called an “Orange Revolution” in downtown Kyiv and it was in my best interest to leave the country.
Little did I know that my future wife — we hadn’t met yet — belonged to a group of Ukrainians who wanted their government to move toward the European Union and the West, away from the ideals of the former Soviet Union.
Zoryana
My wife and I met in western Ukraine in 2005 during another of my visits to the country. Zoryana was putting together stage shows for a photography studio that traveled to different communities throughout Ukraine to promote their photo business.
I told her she was doing similar work as I did when I first started in broadcast television back when I was in college — booking guests and organizing the format of the show. I saw one of her shows being performed at a TV station in Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine.
One of Zoryana’s friend’s in Khmelnytskyi came to her knowing I was a drummer, and wanted me to play in their Baptist Church worship band. The band’s drummer was sick and Zoryana’s friend wanted me to fill in. The band members and I didn’t know how to speak each other’s language, but somehow, through the power of music, we made it through a four-hour practice and performed an hourlong service. An interpreter told me the congregation wanted me to talk about church in America.
Zoryana and I had so much in common and I knew I couldn’t let her go.
More visits
Since I met Zoryana, I’ve made several trips to Ukraine to meet her parents, brother and sister and several other family members.
In 2009, Zoryana and I traveled to Ukraine to visit her parents and decided to make a trip to Dnipro, just to see if there were any changes. It was Zoryana’s first trip to the that part of Ukraine.
Outside the train window stretched cornfields as far as you could see.
“Looks like southern Illinois, doesn’t it?” I said. She agreed.
We made our way to the downtown square I had visited several years earlier and I was surprised to see new shopping centers, new hotels and new office buildings. I thought to myself, “What a change.” The economy appeared to be growing.
In 2014, Zoryana and I watched from afar a new uprising in Ukraine called the “Revolution of Dignity.” It started when then-President Viktor Yanukovych decided not to align Ukraine with the West. Thousands of Ukrainians took to Maidan Nezalezhnosti — Independence Square — in downtown Kyiv to protest Yanukovych’s actions. They wanted a democracy, fearing his actions would take them back to a system like the former Soviet Union.
Young, old and every Ukrainian in between gathered to protest his actions. The protesters didn’t have guns; they used everything they could to overtake the Yanukovych government. Ukrainian journalists at the time made sure all activities around the Maidan and throughout the city where documented on livestream video cameras and available for anyone to see on the internet. We could watch from our home in central Illinois how the revolution was unfolding.
We watched as chains of protesters picked bricks one by one out of the streets as one of their only lines of defense. They used stop signs as shields. On Feb. 20, 2014, they crossed over the line to get their government back. I watched as defenseless Ukrainians with only their make-shift shields were gunned down on the street, causing a humanitarian crisis. Yanukovych fled the country like a scared little school boy to Vladimir Putin in Russia, where he lives today.
Not long after revolution in Kyiv, Putin moved military proxies they called “little green men” into the Crimean Peninsula until Putin could illegally steal (“annex”) Crimea. The “little green men” became Russian troops.
Zoryana and I took it personally. In 2005, before we were married in 2006, we had formally signed Zoryana’s marriage visa papers in Yalta, which is on the Crimean Peninsula. We signed them in the meeting room at the Livadia Palace, where Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin met for the Yalta Conference.
After Russia took the peninsula, the only thing I could say to my wife was, “I guess we won’t be revisiting Yalta anytime soon.”
Invasion
On Feb. 23, our world was turned upside down. For some reason, I was wide awake a little after midnight. We were staying at an Effingham hotel due to the weather. I grabbed my phone and checked a notification from my news app. I went to the lobby so I could read the notification without waking up my wife. I checked a couple of news sources and it was confirmed. Russians had crossed the boarder into Ukraine.
I had to tell my wife. As I walked back down the hall to the hotel room, I had to quickly figure out the best way to wake her up to give her the news.
Emotions were high.
“I can’t believe they would do this,” Zoryana said. “It seems unreal.”
Zoryana immediately began trying to contact family members as she tried to keep her composure. She called her sister, Lesja, who lives in Kyiv and woke up to sounds of explosions at about 5 a.m. Kyiv time on Feb. 24.
Lesja called her daughter, Zoryana’s niece, and told her to get to the part of western Ukraine where Zoryana’s parents live in a very rural area, close to Ivano-Frankivsk.
Zoryana’s niece, Vita, and her husband, their 4-year-old twins and 5-year-old daughter jumped in their car and traveled west from the western suburbs of Kyiv. Luckily, Vita had filled up the car with gas the day before.
“I was scared at first, then I became very angry,” Zoryana said about the invasion.
Zoryana was able to call her brother living in western Ukraine. He was OK.
She could not reach her niece on the phone and sent a text hoping she was OK in all of the traffic exiting Kyiv.
I turned on the television and could see it was wall-to-wall traffic on the highway leaving Kyiv to the west.
On our drive down Fayette Avenue from the hotel to Zoryana’s work at Midland States Bank, Vita called my wife on the cellphone. Her niece told her the traffic was unbelievable trying to get to western Ukraine.
My wife tried to call her parents in western Ukraine to make sure they were OK.
“I feel a little better that everyone is OK,” Zoryana said to me. “I still can’t believe this. It’s horrific and barbaric.”
Zoryana found out the airport she flies into when she goes to see her parents was severely damaged by the Russians. Airports and military bases throughout Ukraine were one of the first targets of the Russians.
When she called home, her father told her two Russian military aircraft flew close to her hometown. One was shot down only five miles from her home. One got away.
On Saturday, Zoryana made contact with her sister.
Zoryana told me her sister was part of a church group praying together nonstop through a phone app.
“She has slept three hours in three days,” Zoryana told me after the call. “She refused to leave Kyiv. She told me this was her line of defense.”
Lesja and her husband recently built a new home in suburban Kyiv. Unlike building a house in America, it can take several years in Ukraine. Most of the work was finished by Lesja and her husband.
I was humbled when a friend of mine — Cris, from the neighboring country of Romania — contacted me Saturday morning to offer help if Zoryana’s family members decide to leave Ukraine. Cris and her husband were at the Romania and Ukraine border helping process refugees.
When my wife woke up Sunday morning, she immediately started looking for information about the invasion from Ukraine news sources. Russia had not taken over the capital.
We attended Sunday services at the First United Methodist Church in Vandalia. I turned to my wife and saw tears filling her eyes when the Rev. Tom Goodell led the congregation in a prayer for the people of Ukraine. He had no idea a Ukrainian was attending his service. It was heartwarming for both of us.
She made a call to her mom and dad’s house right after church. Her face lit up with a smile when her father answered the phone. Mariana, Zoryana’s great-niece, grabbed the phone. She couldn’t wait to talk to Zoryana.
Zoryana called her brother. He was very upset. He wanted to go visit their parents. There was no gas available to put in his car and public transportation is no longer running.
“It’s heartbreaking to see Kyiv and other cities being destroyed by Russian forces,” Zoryana said. “Lives and families are being destroyed in such an unnecessary war. They come to our country, kill our people, destroy our cities and blame it on Ukrainians and Americans, calling us neo-Nazis.
“The Russian government is lying to their own people and lying to the whole world,” she said. “That’s what’s frustrating about all of this. We didn’t do anything to the Russians. That’s our home and they just came to destroy it.”
When you see Ukrainians on television, one may think they are madmen. You would be a little mad and angry, too, if someone came barreling through Washington D.C. and Effingham with military tanks, wanting to take your freedom.
“They will fight with whatever they have to the end,” Zoryana said. “We are protecting what is ours.”
“I believe in my heart Ukraine will be the winner,” Zoryana said. “All we want is our independence and our freedom. We don’t want to go back to the life we had before” under the former Soviet Union.
Zoryana and I are grateful for the support we are getting from our friends, co-workers, people locally and around the world.
That support gives us strength.
