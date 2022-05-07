For Amy Goeckner, motherhood is a gift. The mother of three was able to give that gift to another family when she became a surrogate and recently gave birth to a girl.
“I had easy pregnancies and deliveries with my own kids. My theory was always: I was given this capable body and some weren’t blessed with that ability, so why not help them create a family of their own. My family is my most prized possession, so giving that to someone else is something I will always cherish being able to provide,” she said.
Her husband, Adam, says it is just another example of how his wife doesn’t hesitate to lend a helping hand when she is able.
“When she heard that someone needed help with growing their family, she didn’t hesitate to do everything she could to make that happen.,” he said.
Goeckner, Jeni Phillips and Nancy Giometti are the Effingham Daily News Mothers of the Year.
Whether Goeckner is giving someone a ride to a specific destination or just giving some advice, she is always willing, said Adam.
“She would give someone the shirt off her back if she thought it would help them. It’s just in her nature to help.” he said.
Thirteen-year-old daughter Addyson admires her mother’s drive to give to others and make them happy.
“She is caring. She is understanding. She does her best every day for us. She is 100% dedicated in everything she sets her mind to,” said Addyson.
Her brother, 11-year-old Anderson, notes their mother is willing to help him and his siblings with anything – even math.
But what 7-year-old Arrickson likes most about his mother – besides that she’s nice and funny – is that “she let’s me snuggle at night when Daddy has to work.”
Amy considers herself beyond blessed and credits her mother for the mother she has become.
“I was raised by a strong, independent, intelligent woman and prayed to become even a fraction of the mom she has been,” she said.
Jeni Phillips
Shayna Phillips and her mother, Jeni Phillips, have a lot in common. Not only are they both teachers for Effingham Unit 40, but they also coach the girls track team – Shayna is the head coach while Jeni is her assistant. Shayna loves sharing the duty with her Mom.
“Our values and coaching styles align almost perfectly, so oftentimes we are thinking the same things,” said Shayna.
The two also spend a lot of time together, whether it’s working during the summer at their family’s Toppins Ice Cream truck or as workout buddies.
Jeni said she and Shayna have always been close.
“At times, I just look at her and think she is a better version of myself,” she said.
Jeni has enjoyed watching her daughters’ personalities develop.
“As they grow, you start to see little parts of yourself that have inspired or influenced them. Then there are other unique parts of them that inspire you,” she said.
Shayna admits, like any mother and daughter, they do disagree sometimes. But neither likes to stay mad for long.
“We usually resolve the issue quick, which often involves nice surprise apology notes or texts,” said Shayna.
Growing up, Shayna said her mother would always surprise her and her sisters with little gifts on road trips or sweet notes in their lunchboxes. It’s a characteristic she has picked up.
“I’m always making an effort to leave my students little notes of positivity, send motivational messages to my athletes, and surprise other loved ones as well,” she said.
Jeni has strove to instill qualities in her three daughters – Shayna, Kaylee and Krista – that she picked up from her own mother, who inspired her to be a teacher.
“She taught me the joy of competition, the appreciation for the arts, and the meaning of family,” said Jeni.
Nancy Giometti
Nancy Giometti and her daughter, Dina Giometti, are also very close.
“We’re more like friends,” said Nancy.
The two talk nearly every day.
“She’ll call me on her way home from work. If she thinks of something, she’ll call me late at night. We also talk on weekends,” said Nancy.
Even with Dina living 2 ½ hours away, Nancy said they still see each other quite a bit. Nancy admits, as a mother, she still constantly worries about her.
“When she leaves here, I say let us know when you get home,” she said.
The two have always had open communication, according to Dina, who added that close bond has shaped who she is.
“She taught me self-respect, look after yourself along with others, how to be good person and a good friend,” she said.
Their Italian heritage, Nancy said, is the reason they are a close-knit family, and she has always made it a priority to share the cultural traditions with Dina.
“This year I made Italian Easter bread and we did that together. I did that with my mom,” said Nancy. “I try to teach her Italian traditions.”
Nancy said the close relationship with her daughter extends from the same relationship she had with her mother and in-laws, all of whom Nancy quit work to take care of.
Just like the relationship with her grandparents, Dina said they both know their relationship is important.
“We never give up on each other and always have each other’s back,” she said.
Growing up in a strong Italian family, family always came first, said Dina. Dinner was also important.
“We always eat meals together and laugh. My Mama has a great contagious laugh,” she said.
Nancy said they may talk a lot – and scream – but their relationship is more fun than ever.
“She means so much to me,” Nancy said.
