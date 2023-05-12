Everything Sandra Decker does she puts her heart into, according to daughter Paula Gentry, who nominated Decker for EDN Mother of the Year.
That is evident with Paula’s sister, Donna Decker, who was born with hydrocephalus (fluid on the brain) and had a shunt put in when she was 10 months old.
In her nomination letter, Gentry notes how Sandra Decker made it possible for Donna to continue to participate in Special Olympics even after she graduated from special education.
Sandra Decker said her daughter enjoyed participating in the event.
“We wanted her to continue to have that opportunity and see her friends that day,” she said.
Sandra Decker formed an independent agency with Area 9 (now Region I) Special Olympics. Now, she serves as athletic director, with Gentry as the coach and her husband, Dale Decker, as a volunteer. She also still makes sure all the forms are completed annually and attends coaches meetings.
“To celebrate the 20-year anniversary for the agency, Sandra did the Polar Plunge at Lake Sara raising $1,000 for Region I,” noted Gentry in her nomination letter.
Another example of Sandra Decker’s wholeheartedness is a bike-a-thon for St. Jude Children’s Hospital she organized for a few years in Toledo. Gentry said her mother also cooks meals for people in the community who are facing illness or whose relative has passed away.
Growing up, Gentry said her mother made her and her siblings, which include brother Jeff, feel special.
“Mom went to solo and ensemble contests when Jeff and I were in band, as well as attended all the school functions we were a part of. Mom was a room mother for Jeff and I, and helped in Donna’s class as well,” she said.
Sandra Decker said she always tried to be there for all her children, even though they had different interests.
What Gentry admires most about her mom is her strong faith in God, which she shared with all her children.
She said her mother’s faith and prayers continue to benefit her today, as well as her perseverance.
“She taught me to never give up and if you keep trying you can do anything,” she said.
Sandra Decker said her mother “very much” influenced her relationship with her own children.
“She was a guiding force in a relationship with God for our family and I tried to be the same,” she said.
What Sandra Decker likes most about being a mother is seeing her children achieve goals, though, she admits there is one challenge she has struggled with.
“To let my children make their own decisions and not interfere,” she said.
