Mallory Mayhaus likes to stay busy. When she’s not working full time at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital as a CT facilitator, she’s taking her two young daughters on “adventures.”
Jada and Jorie, who nominated their mother for EDN Mother of the Year, wrote she takes them on walks on their property and helps them look for Indian beads.
Mayhaus likes to have fun with her kids whether it’s exploring the woods and creeks in their backyard or making crafts.
“We definitely make up our own fun,” she said.
A another fun activity the girls like is movie night, when they get to bring comfy pillows to the basement and watch movies on the big screen.
“If we fall asleep, that’s OK too. That just makes that night extra special!,” they wrote in the letter.
The girls said their mother also volunteers for playground duty at school and attends field trips.
“I just decided that I was going to be that involved mother like my mom was. I love seeing the kids with their friends in school. I will seriously shuffle my entire schedule around just to get to go on field trips with them. They are only little once and I want to catch as many special moments as I possibly can,” said Mayhaus.
Working 12-hour shifts in a row, Mayhaus admits she gets major “mom guilt,” but has a great support system that includes her husband, mom and babysitter Donna.
“They make life 100% easier. I am very thankful for each one of them,” she said.
Mayhaus credits her mother, Janet Wade, for shaping her own role as a mother.
“There was never a time where she wasn’t there for us at school or sporting events and I cannot imagine my life without my mom. She was always the cool mom. She is amazing,” she said.
Being named Mother of the Year runs in the family. Mayhaus’ grandmother, Ann Suiter, received the honor several years ago.
“She always kept us busy and we spent a lot of time with her, just like my kids spend lots of time with my mom,” said Mayhaus.
Mayhaus believes that bond is important.
“I have lots of memories in the kitchen or in the flower garden with my grandma and I’m so grateful my kids get that time with my momma,” she said.
Mayhaus strives to instill in her kids kindness and honesty and to teach them to stand up for themselves. She’s already seeing kindness in her oldest, Jada, 6. She finds the most rewarding part of being a mother is watching those qualities emerge.
“I think just being able to see these little tiny versions of you grow up and be kind, smart and loving. It’s amazing how they learn from us and I love to just sit back and watch them,” she said.
