EDN Mother of the Year: Lisa Krampe

As the mother of five children, Lisa Krampe knows well the joys of motherhood and the challenges that come with it.
The letter nominating her for EDN Mother of the Year describes Lisa Krampe’s ability to do her best “even when it was hard.”
When Lisa Krampe’s first marriage ended, she had two kids to take care of while working full time – many times two jobs – and buying a house.
“We were pretty much on our own for a few years. It was difficult,” she said, adding she didn’t have much time with her kids. “I feel like I did the best that I could trying to give me and the kids the best I could.”
Later in life, Shania Radloff notes how her mother raised five kids while running a successful trucking business, SS Chad Express, with her husband.
“Our dad was gone a lot over the road,” she said.
Lisa Krampe said she always tried to be there for all her kids but admits it was difficult.
“She couldn’t make it to every event we had; a lot of the dates would conflict with each other. And one of us would end up upset because someone could not be at all of our events. But she would then take time out of her schedule to make time one on one with us so that we knew she was still there and cared,” said daughter Dakota Krampe.
Dakota Krampe said her mother would make time for each of them by taking each one to something they enjoyed or doing something together they all liked. Dakota recalls one such instance when the movie “Twilight” first came out and Lisa took them all to go see it in the theater.
“We did this each time a new one came out to the theaters. We all got to spend quality time together and really bond over something. It made the experience more special.” said Dakota Krampe.
As Lisa Krampe guided her children into adulthood, she always encouraged them to do the “kind thing,” according to the letter.
“She taught us that kindness does not have to be complicated. A hug, a listening ear, or a compliment can make a difference,” said Radloff.
Even though Lisa Krampe’s children are grown, the letter thanks her for “mothering” them still.
Dakota Krampe said as she gets older and has more “grown-up” problems, her mother has been there for her through all kinds of crises, from careers to relationships.
“There have been times that I have been very upset and she would sit with me for hours and listen to me cry and help me get through it,” she said.
Lisa Krampe said she still tries to be there for her children and do everything she can for them.
“I don’t think you ever stop being a mom,” she said.
Lisa Krampe said having a relationship with her grown children is the most rewarding part of being a mother.
“They’re individuals, they’re all different, but they’re good people, and you just enjoy talking to them, enjoy seeing them as adults,” she said.
When asked what they admire most about their mother, Radloff and Dakota Krampe say it is El Shaddai Homes in Effingham, a soon-to-be maternity home that provides support and resources for expectant mothers and their babies.
Lisa Krampe said God inspired her to start El Shaddai Homes.
“I just kept feeling like God wanted me to do it,” she said.
She tries to instill the same faith her parents instilled in her in her own children.
“I tried to instill a relationship with Jesus Christ,” she said.
Dakota Krampe admires her mother for courageously putting herself out there to make an impact on the community.
“She has shown how strong she is and compassionate towards others. I couldn’t ask for a better mother,” she said.
