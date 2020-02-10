An Edgewood woman was injured Monday when her vehicle left the interstate, according the Illinois State Police.
Authorities said Amanda L. Frazier, 44, was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 south of milepost 1-57 at 9:11 a.m. in a 2007 Chevrolet van. For an unknown reason, Frazier’s vehicle left the roadway to the left, drove up the embankment and came to a rest facing southwest.
Authorities said Frazier received minor injuries and was transported by Abbot EMS to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Frazier was cited for improper lane usage.
