EFFINGHAM — A couple from Edgewood has at least one more reason to feel grateful coming into the new year after the arrival of one special bundle of joy.
Jiraiya Speed Hensley was born at 12:49 p.m. New Year’s Day at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, making him the first baby born at the facility in 2022. His parents, Porscha Schultz and Dakota Hensley, were presented with a basket of gifts from the hospital’s Women and Infants Center, in addition to a special onesie for the newborn.
Schultz wasn’t expecting her first child to be born hours into the new year. She had expected him to be born five weeks later and she was surprised when she ended up going into labor.
“It really didn’t hit me what was going on until I got to the hospital,” Schultz said.
Already four centimeters dilated, doctors and nurses told her that if he was born in the next few hours, Jiraiya would be the first baby of 2022.
“I didn’t think my labor would go that fast because I had only been in labor for 2 1/2 hours when I had him,” Schultz said. “I was excited that he was the (first) baby.”
Despite being premature, baby Jiraiya is healthy, even if he has to spend some more time in the hospital due to his early birth. His mother is overjoyed he has the special status of being the first child born of a new year.
“I’m so blessed to have such a beautiful baby boy,” Schultz said. “For him to be here five weeks early, still be as healthy as he is and be the New Year’s baby, I’m absolutely blessed.”
Schultz thanked the staff at the Women and Infants Center for being helpful as possible to a first-time parent still trying to learn the ropes of being a mother. She said the feeling of just being a mother was a “wonderful” feeling, still in a state of disbelief over having a child that she could call her own.
“I can’t believe that I ever got lucky enough to have a kid,” Schultz said. “Now that he’s here, I can’t believe he’s in my arms.”
