An Edgewood resident is in custody on methamphetamine-related charges following a narcotics investigation and the execution of a search warrant at his residence on Feb. 6
Ricky Allen Matlock, 65, was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff's Office at 10:54 p.m. The Effingham County Sheriff's Office served the search warrant with the assistance of troopers with the Illinois State Police and officers with the Effingham Police Department. During the execution of the search warrant, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, United States currency and more than 53 grams of methamphetamine were seized.
The investigation was conducted by the Effingham County Sheriff's Office and the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force.
Matlock was taken into custody, transported to the Effingham County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine, delivery or possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matlock remains in jail.
