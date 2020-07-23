EFFINGHAM — An Edgewood man pleaded not guilty this week to attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery charges.
Mark N. Sigrist, 38, made the plea via video call in Effingham County Circuit Court.
Sigrist's attorney, Public Defender Scott Schmidt, waived formal arraignment in the case and demanded trial by jury.
Sigrist is charged with two counts of attempted murder, a Class X felony, and two counts of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony. Sigrist is accused of attempting to murder his grandparents, also from Edgewood.
Authorities said that on June 29, Sigrist stabbed his 83-year-old grandfather in the head multiple times with a knife and hit his grandmother multiple times on her face and head with a cutting board on at the elderly couple’s home.
The 80-year-old grandmother on June 29 ran to her neighbor’s home, telling the neighbor she thought her grandson killed her husband.
The neighbor then called 9-1-1, and upon arriving at the home, authorities saw a pool of blood from both grandparents. Effingham County State's Attorney Bryan Kibler previously said in a probable cause hearing that Sigrist had become upset for an unknown reason and hit the grandmother first with the cutting board.
The grandfather then tried to intervene, so Sigrist began hitting him with the cutting board, which subsequently broke, according to Kibler. The state's attorney said Sigrist used a knife to stab the grandfather on the top of his head.
Kibler said Sigrist was not injured during the incident but was hospitalized after he reported having mental health issues. A pre-trial services report showed that police said Sigrist reported having a schizophrenia diagnosis.
Sigrist's bond was set at $1 million. He next appears in court at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17, and his jury trial is set for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 28.
