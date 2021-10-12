EFFINGHAM — Members of the Effingham County Development and Grants Committee recently heard about a new resource for job seekers and employers.
Earlier this year the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce Foundation established an initiative called “Effingham County Job Opportunities for Business Success,” under the leadership of Norma Lansing before her retirement.
Representing the Chamber of Commerce was Workforce Development Director Jeff Fritchtnitch, who told committee members there are two platforms that make up a new website, ecjobs.org, launched by the chamber earlier this year. Businesses within Effingham County can create a portal on the website and an educational platform. He said a company named Workbay created the website for the chamber.
Currently, a total of 22 businesses have created a portal for their business or organization.
Fritchtnitch said students in grades five through eight can learn about careers available in the Effingham County in a social studies curriculum. He said for students in grades nine through 12 the website can be used as a career pathway.
“We consider: ‘What is it that I want to do with regards to employment for my future?’” he said.
The chamber also has partnered with Lake Land College, which will use the site as one of its additional career exploration tools for its students.
“Lake Land has their own site that they utilize, they encourage their students to use,” Fritchtnitch said. “But they are also going to suggest they use (ecjobs.org), because the jobs currently being posted here are all specific to Effingham County. Nothing outside of Effingham County.”
The website hosts video tutorials that last between a minute and three minutes, 30 seconds.
“So, nothing is too long and keeps your attention,” he said.
Fritchtnitch said right now anyone can go to the website and create an account. As a user enters his or her information, it starts to develop a resume.
He said registered users can go to the website, including incumbent or displaced workers, to watch training videos, complete lesson work, take a quiz and, if successfully completed, earn a digital recognition.
In one case, Fritchtnitch said there are 16 training videos users can watch. After completing the 16 videos and lessons, the user can earn a badge for their accomplishment.
“As you complete the training, it will be reflected on your resume as well,” said Fritchtnitch. “You can’t get into this training area unless you create an account for yourself.”
A dashboard for employers on the website tells them how many registered users have searched their area of the website and how many people have completed a training video offered by the site. When a business adds their address, a map is created with a pin that pinpoints their location in Effingham County on Google maps. He said if a business in Effingham County has multiple locations they can pin their additional addresses as well.
The website shows both jobs added to the website and populates the website with jobs specific to Effingham County listed on usajobs.gov.
Committee Chairman David Campbell asked Fritchtnitch if the jobs listed on the website includes the salary each job pays.
“It doesn’t have the exact salary unless the business puts in in there,” Fritchtnitch said. “But as you search it, it actually gives you an average salary. Of course, jobs locally won’t pay as much as larger cities.”
He said when searching for a certain job description a video may be available to watch, informing the user of what education a job position requires and what responsibilities are required. The metrics in the website will link personality traits, knowledge traits and skills from the resume allowing the user to cross reference their skills to let them know what training or education they may need to qualify for the position.
Committee member Elizabeth Huston asked Fritchtnitch if there is a cost for a business to have an account and if it is available exclusively to chamber members.
“Right now it is zero cost and why we are asking for financial support,” Fritchtnitch said. “It’s free for everyone. That is the intent right now. If we need to make this thing sustainable depending upon how money flows, that would be a conversation the chamber board would have to have.”
“We hope that businesses see the value in this,” Fritchtnitch said. “Our focus is to help businesses in Effingham County find employees.”
Fritchtnitch said the cost of the website for the first year is being financed by the chamber, which hopes the county can help finance a small portion of the project cost in future years.
“I think we are the only one in Illinois utilizing this platform,” Chamber President and CEO Lucinda Hart said. “There are a lot of states using this like Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia, along with other chambers interested in this platform too.”
“This seems like a great economic development tool for Effingham County,” Campbell said. “Right now, we are starting to talk about our budget for next year so I will definitely address that in our budget talks. I would like to fit this into our economic committee budget.”
Meanwhile, Campbell said the Revolving Loan Fund Program established with a USDA Rural Business Development grant currently has a balance of $23,045.06 available to a business wanting to expand or someone wanting to start a new business in Effingham County.
Campbell asked committee members if there were any more changes to the loan application they wanted to make. Committee member Norma Lansing said she would like to look over the application again before making a final decision.
After making changes to the application, Campbell suggested the committee should update the brochure they give to potential businesses seeking a loan.
