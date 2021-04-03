EFFINGHAM — Santa Claus has new competition this year when it comes to passing out goody bags.
At the first Drive-Thru Easter Celebration, the Easter Bunny and helpers passed out gift bags with coupons to local businesses, small toys, and other Easter-themed treats to kids in cars passing by.
Attendees drove by the Easter Bunny — a well disguised Library Director Amanda McKay — on Fourth Street next to “Santa’s House.” People waved to the holiday character as volunteers handed out the gift bags. However, not everyone could stand to just wave.
“Can we get a picture with the Easter Bunny?” asked Mindy Boswell.
Though not in the plan, event organizers OK’d it much to the delight of Boswell’s daughter.
The event lasted about an hour on Saturday morning. It was organized by the Downtown Effingham Business Group, a group of business and government leaders from around the downtown area.
“I wanted to bring the Easter Bunny to town like we brought Santa to town,” said Sara Ruholl, owner of Beanstalk Boutique and co-chair of the group.
The group hosted a drive-thru event in early December in place of the usual “Hometown Christmas.” The change was made to mitigate risk of COVID-19 transmission.
At that event, Santa Claus came to his house on the lawn of the Effingham County Museum and also passed out bags with small crafts and coupons.
“At Christmas, we went through 250 in about an hour,” said Sasha Althoff, co-chair of the group alongside Ruholl. Althoff works in the city’s economic development department.
At Saturday’s holiday visit, volunteers passed out about 300 bags to about 150 families, said Althoff.
“We haven’t been able to do many other events with COVID,” she added.
Several other traditional Easter festivities had to be canceled this year amid ongoing concerns surrounding the pandemic, including services at The Cross at the Crossroads and some business events that had been planned.
The Easter Bunny may come again in the future, according to Ruholl.
“We want to let people get out and meet the Easter Bunny,” Ruholl said. “Hopefully, in the years following, we can expand and do more with it.”
