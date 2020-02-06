EFFINGHAM — With the Effingham County general primary election just more than a month away, a sample of voters cast ballots Thursday on the first day of early voting.
Effingham County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel reported that seven in-person ballots had been cast as of 4 p.m. Thursday. At least 13 mail-in ballots had been requested by midday.
Early voter Tony Kull, 67, of Altamont prepared to cast his ballot on the first floor of the Effingham County Building just before noon Thursday. He cited unexpected weather conditions as one reason to vote early.
“I think it is a good practice, because you never know what the weather will be like on the day of (the election),” said Kull. “It could be ‘iffy at best.’”
After showing his identification, signing the form and selecting a party ballot, Kull was set to mark his choices at the polls.
Primary Election Day is March 17. On the ballot will be the presidential contest, state senate and state representative races, and local races for state’s attorney, county coroner, county board and others.
There is also a nonpartisan question for Effingham County about whether or not the county should collaborate in discussions with other counties about the possibility of forming a 51st state.
“Early voting is another way for voters to have an opportunity to vote who can’t or don’t want to vote on Election Day,” said Hirtzel. “It makes voting very convenient for some voters.”
Hirtzel said the term “absentee” voting is no longer used. Early voting or by-mail voting are now used because an excuse is not needed for either method. The former absentee rules required a voter to declare a reason why they were voting before Election Day.
There are 23,394 registered voters in Effingham County. The previous general primary election on March 15, 2016, drew 44.8 percent of the voters, a number Hirtzel expects to remain about the same this March election.
Citizens wishing to vote early may do so at the Effingham County Building on Fourth Street in Effingham from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until Election Day. Polls are located on the first floor of the county building for ease.
