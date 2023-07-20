Before the arrival of European settlers, the region now known as Effingham County was inhabited by the Kickapoo tribe. The Kickapoo, a nomadic tribe whose name translates to "stands here and there," left behind artifacts, many of which have been discovered in creek beds and plowed fields.
The first European settler, Griffin Tipsword, arrived around 1814 or 1815, predating Illinois' statehood in 1818. Tipsword is a figure of local folklore. His descendants recount a family legend of him fleeing from the law and later preventing local tribes from attacking new settlers.
Subsequent settlers, primarily from the southern states, followed trails blazed by the indigenous tribes. These pioneers, akin to the legendary Daniel Boone, lived in solitude near creeks, springs or rivers. They hunted, cleared forests, and practiced subsistence farming, growing only enough crops to sustain their families.
Effingham County, once a vast prairie, was a challenging environment for these early settlers. The tall prairie grasses concealed pools of water, breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other insects. Diseases such as cholera, contracted from drinking water, were common and resulted in a high mortality rate.
The National Trail reached Effingham County in 1829, bringing more settlers. The county was officially founded in 1831, with most of its 300 residents working on the National Road. Prior to its establishment, this area was part of St. Clair County and then Fayette County.
The mid-19th century brought the steel plow to Effingham County, leading to the clearing of forests and thick prairies and a shift from subsistence to more extensive farming. During this time, wheat was the main crop grown in the area. The farms had oxen to pull implements and several hogs for meat and cows for milk.
After the Civil War, a Land Grant College was founded in Urbana, Illinois, called Illinois Industrial University, which became the University of Illinois. Soil scientists at its new College of Agriculture began analyzing the soil in Southern Illinois. Most of them believed most of the land in the area was poor and only good for hay and pastures.
By the latter half of the 19th century, most farms were between 50 and 200 acres. They had around 20 cows and a few pigs. The classic two-story frame farmhouses started popping up. Having a grain elevator close to the farm was important. Farmers dug wells so they no longer had to get water from creeks or springs. Meanwhile, they fathered even more children – so they had workers to tend the fields.
An influential scientist named Dr. Cyril G. Hopkins became interested in Effingham County’s soil. He lectured at local Farmers Institute meetings and consulted local farmers. He started the first off-campus research field, near Edgewood.
He called for building up nutrients in the soil. He created a system in which elements removed by crops were returned to the land. He also advocated for the use of limestone to correct soil acidity, the growth of leguminous crops to add nitrogen to the soil, and the addition of rock phosphate for building a phosphorus reserve.
The town of Altamont was platted in 1870 by J.W. Conlouge, superintendent of the Vandalia railroad. The town's strategic location at the intersection of several railroads made it a prime location for manufacturing and an agricultural hub. By 1883, Altamont was shipping more grain than any other town in the county.
The dairy industry also flourished in the Altamont area, with local farmers recognizing the potential for profit in dairy products. The farmers also realized that farming was rough on the soil and livestock helped make the land fertile again. The St. Louis Dairy Company was the first to buy milk from farmers in the Altamont area in 1890. The milk was canned in five-gallon cans and shipped to St. Louis by train.
The agricultural landscape of Effingham County continued to evolve with the introduction of new technologies and crops. Tractors became popular in the 1920s, and soybeans were introduced in the 1920s.
The first known soybean farmer in Effingham County was Christopher Seyferth, who lived on the Effingham County-Clay County line south of Edgewood. Early varieties grown in the area were hay beans with brown, black or green seeds. By the mid-1960s, soybeans became the No. 2 cash crop in Illinois.
The Altamont Agricultural Fair was started in 1906 and its fairs ran until 1917. Farmers throughout the area would flock to Altamont. Some of them would spend a whole day traveling by horse and buggy to get there. These fairs, which were located where the Effingham County Fairgrounds now stand, showcased the newest farm machinery models, innovative farming methods, and even horse racing.
In the 1940s, it was decided to resurrect the fair. The old Agricultural Fair grounds were bought by the Effingham County Fair Association for $6,000. Its strategic location next to Route 40 made it a convenient site. At the time of the first Effingham County Fair in 1945, there were only three permanent structures on the property.
Like the Altamont Agricultural Fair, these fairs showcased the newest farm technologies. Farmers from across the county could discuss farming techniques, and livestock could be bought and sold.
Young people learned about the future of farming and showing animals taught them the importance of taking care of them. Ultimately, the Effingham County Fair made the county’s farming community stronger, which the fair still does to this day.
Today, agriculture in Effingham County has transformed from the use of handheld scythes to combine tractors, from horses and oxen to pickup trucks, and from purely mechanical to digital technologies.
But the one thing that hasn’t changed is the importance of agriculture to the people of Effingham County.
---
Sources: “Effingham County Illinois Past and Present,” the Effingham Regional Historical Society, 1968, and “History of Effingham County, Illinois,” by William Henry Perrin, 1883.
Devin Walk, who lives in Altamont, maintains the "Altamont, IL History" Facebook page and is a writer and admin for memoriesoftheprairie.com , a Midwest history blog. He can be reached at devinawalk@gmail.com
