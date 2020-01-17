Nick Tensen, a senior at Teutopolis High School, recently presented to the Unit 50 school board his Eagle Scout project proposal.
Tensen plans to build two podiums for the band program to fulfill that project, one for the high school and one for the grade school.
His plans include a carpeted gray top for the podium with black painted sides and four wheels so that the podium is easy to move. Tensen belongs to the high school band and plays trombone.
The board approved the proposal, but Nick still has to have the Boy Scout district approve the project.
The board asked for an estimated cost of supplies to make a possible donation to cover costs.
He is a member of Troop 137 in Teutopolis and has been in scouting since age 11. The podiums would be used for teaching time and during concerts.
Tensen got the idea to create podiums for the band from his band director Mrs. Orendorff.
“I was trying to think of ideas and Mrs. Orendorff brought up the idea as a good way to give back to the school and band,” he said.
Tensen will be paying for the project using his own money.
