The large dust storm that struck central Illinois May 1 was a rare event for its widespread nature and destructive results.
But such storms are not unheard of in the Prairie State, which is comprised of about 57,913 square miles, according to nationsonline.org.
“Dust storms are more common in the Plains and southwest U.S.,” the National Weather Service (NWS) Lincoln office noted in a special report. “They do not happen often in Illinois but are most common around early May and June.”
Spring is typically the peak time for severe weather in the state and also the time when farm fields and other land are more exposed to wind events before crops and other vegetation emerge.
NWS reported wind speeds between 35 and 45 mph with a peak gust of 54 mph at the Springfield airport May 1 that generated the dust clouds. At those rates, the wind reached speeds comparable to a tropical storm. The NWS April climate summary also showed most of central and southeast Illinois received only 1 to 2.5 inches of precipitation in April, about 1-3 inches below average.
Radar subsequently indicated a large plume of dust across Sangamon, Montgomery, Christian, Shelby and Effingham counties May 1. It reduced visibility to near zero in some areas and resulted in a 72-vehicle pileup on Interstate 55 near Divernon and Farmersville that resulted in 37 people being transported to local hospitals and seven fatalities, according to the Illinois State Police.
The deadly portion of I-55 was closed May 1 and reopened May 2, but closed again as a precaution for several hours the afternoon of May 2 because of high winds and low visibility.
Meanwhile, Illinois State Police said in a press release that authorities have located another fatality from the crash. Initially, six individuals were found deceased at the crash scene. However, the severity of the crash masked the remains and what was previously believed to be the remains of one individual was two, police said.
ISP in the release thanked all its first responder partners and sister agencies for their tremendous work and assistance during this incident.
Law enforcement personnel from Divernon Police Department, Hillsboro Police Department, Litchfield Police Department, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
The following Fire Departments also responded to the scene: Carlinville Fire Department, Chatham Fire Department, Divernon Fire Department, Farmersville Fire Protection District, Girard Fire Department, Pawnee Fire Department, Rochester Fire Department, Shell Creek Fire Department, Springfield Fire Department, Springfield Hazmat, and Virden Fire Department.
Emergency medical services were provided by: Five helicopters from Air Evac and Arch, America Ambulance Service, Bunker Hill Ambulance Service, Carlinville Ambulance, Chatham Ambulance, Echo 6 Ambulance, Gillespie/Benld Ambulance, Hillsboro Ambulance, Litchfield Ambulance Service, Medic First Ambulance, Morrisonville Ambulance Service, Nokomis Ambulance, Pawnee Ambulance, Prairieland Ambulance Service, Raymond Ambulance Service, Stoughton Ambulance, and Virden Ambulance Service.
The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois Emergency Management Agency, and the Illinois Secretary of State Police also provided personnel on scene.
The Macoupin County Coroner, Montgomery County Coroner, and Sangamon County Coroner are assisting with the fatalities.
Here is a look at other notable dust storms in Illinois the past 40 years, according to the NWS report:
May 17, 2017: Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph required the closure of Interstate 72 from Jacksonville to Springfield and Interstate 55 from McLean to Bloomington. Two people were killed in an accident caused by the storm.
June 3, 1990: Much of northern and east central Illinois was impacted by winds up to 60 mph. Interstate 57 was closed from Arcola to Mattoon. One accident injured five people.
May 6, 1983: A dust storm developed in central Illinois and spread northeast to Chicago with wind speeds up to 60 mph. An accident along Interstate 57 near Rantoul involved nine cars and two semis.
