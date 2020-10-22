Effingham High School’s Tristin Duncan’s health is slowly improving following a serious car accident around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Early Wednesday afternoon, Effingham High School students and staff gathered in support of Duncan, an honors student and wide receiver on the football team. Students from schools outside of the community wanted to show support for the senior, but Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan urged students to show support at their own schools, due to not being able to accommodate the extra students while also practicing social distancing rules from the Illinois Department of Health.
“We have received word that a number of students in the area have planned to come to Efﬁngham High School [Wednesday] to show their support,” Doan said Wednesday morning. “We are very thankful for the support, however, EHS is not in a position to host students from other districts in our facility at this time. We would encourage students from other schools to show their support at their own schools and possibly post a video of the event. While EHS cannot accommodate all these students, we are very thankful for the show of support.”
Following the prayers, an update was received that Duncan’s breathing tube had been removed and he was breathing on his own. Duncan’s mother, Amanda Sloan, posted an update of her son’s health on her Facebook page that was shared by Effingham Football’s Twitter account.
“I want to start by saying Tristin is OK,” Sloan said in the post. “He is off his vent and responding to commands. He knows mom, dad, knows his name, birthdate and responds with ‘I love you too’ when we tell him. God is so good. I believe the second Tristin’s car spun out, God reached his hand out and protected and shielded him.”
While Duncan is dealing with a brain blead, the wreck could’ve taken a bigger toll on him physically.
“He doesn’t have any broken bones, his spine is fine, his neck is fine, he doesn’t have any internal bleeding or organ damage,” the post read. “He does have trauma to his brain and there was a concern of permanent damage, but we’re seeing positive signs now that he’s able to respond to questions. He has bleeding in two places in his brain, but the brain is an amazing organ and can stop the bleeding on its own and will reabsorb what is there.
“I want to thank the entire community for all of the prayers and love. We absolutely feel them and they are working. We are so blessed to live in this community and have all of this support. So thankful too. Everyone’s massages and kind words and prayers are so wonderful. Bless all of you.”
People who are close to Duncan can attest to the great young man Duncan is and is growing to be.
“For us he’s a great person,” said Effingham head coach Brett Hefner. “We’ve been fortunate to have a team full of hard workers, but it helps when your best players are your hardest workers. He certainly is one of our best players and best workers. He’s an outstanding leader because he produces on the field and produces in the weight room, in workouts and in the classroom.
“He’s pretty well-known. What people don’t know about him is the number of times he’s been up to the Chicago area for different showcases, and because of the team’s success and his personal success, he’s very well-known throughout the state. It’s amazing how many people have reached out. The outpouring of support has been unbelievable.”
While some people cite it as hard working, while others jokingly call it stubbornness, one thing is clear, those close to Duncan know he’s not going to give up and that he’s going to keep fighting.
“He’s in great physical shape, which I would imagine helps limit the trauma,” Hefner said. “He’s a tough kid with an outstanding family and an outstanding support system. Hopefully he continues to improve each day.”
Former Effingham High School quarterback Nathan Shackelford weighed what he should do when he initially found out the news about his former teammate and good friend, being more than five hours away from home at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
“I remember I stood up out of my chair and was almost out of breath. Then all the scenarios just starting going through my head,” Shackelford said. “My first instinct was to call my coach and tell him that I needed to go home meaning I would miss workouts and practice for the rest of the week. Then I thought if the roles were reversed, I would want Tristin to stay and do what he had to do for his team and I know he’d want me to do the same.
“The toughest part was definitely wanting to be there for him and having to sit and wait for his close friends and family to relay the information. I don’t think I went to bed until 3:30 or 4 a.m. that night, and when I did, I didn’t sleep too well.”
Shackelford goes on to describe what makes Duncan a great person.
“Tristin is one of the most positive, outgoing, and humble people I’ve ever met. He doesn’t ever try to boast his own personal achievements and only celebrates others. He loves everyone,” Shackelford said. “There isn’t an ounce of negativity in him. I think the reaction and outpour of support from the whole Effingham community as well as surrounding area is a true testament to him as person. I’m lucky to be able to call him my friend and brother.
“I never had a doubt that he would get through it and will continue to. This kid’s a soldier. If anyone is going to bounce back from something like this, it’s him. He’s going to have one heck of a story to tell.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.