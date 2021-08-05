A DUI charge filed by Illinois State Police against Jeffrey T. Stewart, 60, Effingham, on Jan. 29, 2021, has been dismissed due to "no reasonable grounds," according to court records.
DUI dismissed
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Corrona returns to the area as assistant varsity, head freshman and sophomore coach at Altamont
- Effingham County Fair returns with new features
- School masks, state worker vaccinations required in Illinois
- Nash Naam, local columnist: For the love of our country, let us all get vaccinated
- Bailey talks policy, elections at Effingham campaign stop
- Illinois will no longer sell products made in prisons to state agencies, private groups
- Area legislators react to school mask mandate
- Kinley Will named 2021 Junior Miss Effingham County Fair
- Go inside Ayo Dosunmu’s NBA draft party as the Chicago Bulls selected the Illinois guard at No. 38
- Effingham Quiet Zone takes effect
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.