Two drivers were injured in an accident in Effingham County Monday.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported a bronze 2007 Ford F-150 driven by Melissa S. Westjohn, 34, of Teutopolis, struck from behind a silver 2002 Buick Regal driven by Jade N. Jewell, 17, of Mattoon, who was stopped on U.S. 45 waiting to turn into a private drive 500 feet south of 1900th Ave. in Douglas Township. The accident occurred at 9:35 a.m.
Westjohn was taken to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Effingham, with non-incapacitating injury. Jewell also was injured but refused treatment.
Westjohn was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no valid driver's license.
