Two drivers were injured in an interstate crash in Effingham County Saturday.
Illinois State Police reported a 1993 white Honda Accord driven by Braden S. Doxey, 21, of Greenwood, Indiana, struck, for unknown reasons, a 2010 black Jeep Cherokee driven by Jill R. Yager Gorz, 44, of Columbus, Ohio, while both vehicles were traveling westbound on Interstate 70 near milepost 85. The accident occurred at 2:36 a.m.
Both drivers were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Doxey was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane usage and driver required to wear seat belt.
