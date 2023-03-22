Two drivers were injured in an accident on Illinois 33 Tuesday.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported a silver 2017 Ford Escape driven by Chloe J. Wells, 16, of Dieterich, struck the rear of a maroon 2016 Honda Odyssey driven by Kimbery L. Repking, 35, of Effingham, which was stopped on Illinois 33 to turn left onto 1700th St. The accident occurred at 5:25 p.m.
Both drivers were transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Effingham, with non-incapacitating injuries. Wells was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
