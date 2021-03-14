Two drivers were cited following a two-vehicle crash in Jewett Thursday.
Illinois State Police reported a white 2014 International truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Cole C. Hille, 29, of Montrose, was parked in the right lane of 1225 E., also known as Jewett/Toledo Road, to off load equipment from a flatbed trailer just north of U.S. 40 when a black 2013 Dodge SUV driven by Larry L. Swim, 81, of Casey, struck the rear of the trailer, causing it to overturn in the middle of the roadway. The accident occurred at 11:52 a.m.
Swim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
Hille was cited for improper parking on a roadway and Swim was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, no valid driver's license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
