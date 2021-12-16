A driver was arrested after fleeing from an accident with injuries in Effingham County Tuesday.
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported a white 2012 Dodge driven by Trevor L. Gandy, 27, of Olney, was westbound on 500th Avenue at U.S. 45 when Gandy failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection and was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet driven by Delton M. Blair, 77, of Louisville. Both vehicles left the west side of U.S. 45, south of 500th Avenue. The accident occurred at 10:41 a.m.
Gandy fled the scene on foot following the crash. Sheriff’s deputies, Illinois State Police and Secretary of State Police arrived on scene and Gandy was later taken into custody approximately three-fourths of a miles south of the accident scene.
Gandy was arrested on charges of leaving the scene or failure to report an accident, leaving the scene of an injury accident, driving while license revoked, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disobeying a stop sign. Gandy was in jail Thursday.
Blair and a passenger, Hope D. Horath, 49, of Farina, were transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. Blair sustained incapacitating injuries while Horath reported injuries that were not evident.
