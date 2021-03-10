A semi driver was seriously injured following a six-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 70 in Greenup Tuesday afternoon that closed down lanes for more than 12 hours.
Illinois State Police reported four truck-tractor semitrailers and a Chevrolet pickup were stopped bumper to bumper in the right lane of traffic at milepost 117 because of an accident that occurred earlier east of that location. A blue 2016 Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Guramritpal Singh, 23, of Etobicoke, Ontario, was approaching the line of vehicles and rear-ended a Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Charantjit Sandhu, 42, of Grant Ford, Ontario, causing each vehicle in the line to strike the one in front of it. The crash occurred at 4:40 p.m.
Singh was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. Sandhu was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. The other drivers refused medical treatment.
Due to recovery and towing of all the vehicles, the eastbound lanes were closed until about 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Singh was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
The earlier crash occurred at 2:35 p.m. at milepost 126 near Casey.
ISP reported a white 2016 Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Kerry D. Kretchek, 63, of Indianapolis, rear-ended a gray 1999 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Jerry D. Hickam, 63, of Bloomington, Indiana, that was stopped in traffic, pushing the Blazer into a blue 2016 Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer.
Hickam was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. Others involved in the crash refused medical attention.
Kretchek was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
