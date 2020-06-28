Illinois State Police reported a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 70 in Effingham County Saturday.
Luis D. Baerga-Plumey, 66, of Lebanon, was driving silver 2015 Chevrolet Malibu west on Interstate 70 at milepost 102 when for an unknown reason Baerga-Plumey crossed the center median and started to travel westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic. Baerga-Plumey struck head on a black 2019 Ford F-150 driven by Joseph T. Lansky, 27, of Mt. Clemens, Michigan, who was traveling in the left lane of Interstate 70 eastbound. The accident occurred at 11:51 a.m.
Baerga-Plumey was pronounced dead at the scene by the Effingham County coroner. Passengers in Baerga-Plumey’s vehicle, Lisa Baerga-Plumey, 55, and a 4-year-old female, both of Lebanon, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lanskey and passengers, Danielle A. Lansky, 28, 3-year-old male and 11-month-old male, all of Mt. Clemens, Michigan, were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
