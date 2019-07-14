A driver was killed following an accident on Interstate 70 in Cumberland County at 6:24 p.m. Friday.
According to Illinois State Police, a blue 2007 Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Filimon Ghebremehari, 34, of Seattle, was driving slowly in the right lane of westbound Interstate 70 near milepost 127 due to a vehicle malfunction when a white 2015 Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Melissa Coleman, 41, of Doniphan, Missouri, struck the towed trailer. Coleman was ejected during the collision and airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, where she was later pronounced dead.
Ghebremehari was charged with violating the minimum speed limit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.