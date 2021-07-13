A driver was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Illinois Route 130 near Greenup Tuesday.
Illinois State Police reported a southbound 2009 blue Volvo truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Reuben Diaz, 55, of Chicago, went off the roadway onto the right shoulder. Diaz overcorrected, crossed back over the roadway to the left and struck the trailer of a 2021 white International truck-tractor driven by Michael D. Milton, 49, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, causing the Volvo to overturn and block the roadway. The accident occurred at 8:34 a.m.
Diaz was transported to an area hospital with injuries.
Diaz was cited for improper lane usage.
