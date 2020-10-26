A Mattoon driver was injured in single-vehicle accident in Effingham Sunday.
Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Kayla N. Girard, 24, was driving a maroon 2007 Chevrolet HHR north on U.S. 45 , a fourth of a mile south of 1900 Avenue, when Girard lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway to the right, traveled through a ditch and overturned at 9 p.m. The vehicle came to rest in an empty field east of the roadway.
Girard was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital with incapacitating injuries. Girard was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
