A Chicago woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Watson Township Thursday.
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported Sallie M. Wettstein, 23, was driving a white 2010 Honda north on 1200th St. at 7:17 a.m., when she lost control of the vehicle and slid off the road. She overcorrected, causing the vehicle to flip three times and land on its passenger side.
Wettstein was cited for no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper lane usage.
Wettstein was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.
