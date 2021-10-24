A driver was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Effingham County Friday.
Jon Williams, 22, of Wakefield, Virginia, was driving a white 2017 International box truck north in the right lane of Interstate 57 near milepost 152 when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the roadway to the right, re-entered the roadway and overturned. The truck came to rest on the driver’s side. The accident occurred at 5:33 a.m.
Williams was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Williams was cited for improper lane usage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.