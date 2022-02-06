A driver was injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday in Effingham County.
Illinois State Police reported Everett B. Williams, 62, of Mattoon, was driving a black 2011 GMC Sierra east on Interstate 70 near milepost 89 when, for an unknown reason, Williams left the roadway to the right and struck a guard rail. The vehicle came to rest in the right lane of traffic. The accident occurred at 2:02 a.m.
Williams was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was cited for improper lane usage.
