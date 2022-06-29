A driver was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Effingham County Wednesday.
The Illinois State Police reported a 2016 blue Nissan Sentra driven by Ezekiel L. Thompkins, 20, of Las Vegas, was westbound on Interstate 70 near milepost 100 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway, crossed the center median and eastbound lanes, and came to rest against a treeline along the interstate. The accident occurred at 6:59 a.m.
Thompkins was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Thompkins was cited for improper lane usage and suspended registration.
