A driver was injured in a head-on interstate collision near Effingham Thursday.
Illinois State Police reported Sahin Keles, 35, of Ballston Spa, New York, was driving a bronze 2016 Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer east on Interstate 70, about seven miles east of Effingham, when Keles failed to slow down in hazardous road conditions and lost control of the semi. The semi swerved off the roadway to the left, went through the median, and struck head-on a white 2012 Ford F-350 driven by Shakhrukh Mukhamedyarov, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, in the westbound lanes. The accident occurred at 9:51 a.m.
Mukhamedyarov was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Keles was cited for driving too fast for conditions
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.