A driver was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Dieterich Nov. 23.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Gerald A. Vogt, 65, of Sigel, was driving a 1994 green Chevrolet K3500 east on Fayette Road at North Main in Dieterich when Vogt was turning left in between stopped motor vehicles that were traveling south on Main. As Vogt attempted to turn left, he emerged from the row of vehicles into the northbound lane of North Main. A 2006 black Honda Accord EX driven by John I. Speiser, 24, of Bourbonnais, was traveling north on Main when the vehicle collided with Vogt's vehicle. Vogt's vehicle left the roadway to the east and came to rest in the yard beside a residence. The accident occurred at 11:32 a.m.
Speiser was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Effingham, with incapacitating injuries.
