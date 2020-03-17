A two-car crash in Cumberland County Tuesday resulted in one driver being taken to the hospital.
The accident occurred at Illinois 121 and 1000 North at 9:32 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.
ISP reported a 2014 gold Dodge van driven by Norbert E. Wolke, 86, of Montrose, was northbound on Illinois 121 approaching Cumberland County Road 1000N when Wolke signaled to make a left turn on County Road 1000N. An uninvolved truck-tractor semitrailer combination was following Wolke. A 2017 gray Jeep driven by Karen L. Bline, 57, of Mattoon, was behind the semitrailer and pulled into the left lane to pass it.
As Wolke pulled into the southbound lane to make the left hand turn Bline struck the driver’s side of Wolke’s vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lane of Illinois 121.
Bline was transported to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Norbert Wolke and his passenger, Ruth Wolke, refused medical treatment.
Bline was cited for improper passing.
