A driver was injured in an accident in Summit Township in Effingham County Friday.
Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported a white 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Carrie J. Lewis, 57, of Iuka, was stopped westbound on 1600th Avenue waiting to turn left onto Cardinal Lane when a black 2012 Buick Regal driven by Daphne S. McCormack, 35, of Effingham, struck the rear of Lewis' vehicle. The accident occurred at 9:45 a.m.
Lewis was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Effingham, with non-incapacitating injuries.
