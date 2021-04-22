Illinois State Police say a driver was injured in an interstate accident Thursday in Greenup after falling asleep at the wheel.
Joshua A. Devull, 35, of Casey, was driving a yellow 2016 Ford F-350 service truck east in the right lane on Interstate 70 at milepost 115 when he fell asleep and drifted off the roadway to the left and into the median. The truck struck several yellow crash barrels in the median prior to stopping inches from a concrete bridge support column. The accident occurred at 2:52 a.m.
Devull was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
Devull was cited for improper lane usage and failure to wear a seat belt.
