The Effingham Police Department reported that at 4:06 a.m. on May 4 east of the intersection of West Fayette Avenue and the I-57/I-70 eastbound ramp a vehicle driven by Matthew J. Ballinger, 47 , Toledo, struck a deer. Ballinger was not injured.
Driver hits deer
Charles Mills can be reached at charles.mills@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 217-347-7151 ext. 126.
