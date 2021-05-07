The Effingham Police Department reported that at 4:06 a.m. on May 4 east of the intersection of West Fayette Avenue and the I-57/I-70 eastbound ramp a vehicle driven by Matthew J. Ballinger, 47 , Toledo, struck a deer. Ballinger was not injured.

