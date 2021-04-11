A driver faces multiple charges following a single-vehicle accident in Louisville Friday.
Illinois State Police reported Brock Metcalf, 25, of Salem, was driving a white 2011 Nissan Armada west in the 600 block of E. Chestnut Street when Metcalf left the roadway on the north side and traveled west through several yards. The vehicle struck a concrete post and then the embankment of a driveway. The vehicle continued west, hitting a power line guy wire and then struck a tree. The accident occurred at 9:13 p.m.
The driver was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
Metcalf was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked, transportation of open alcohol by a driver and improper lane usage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.