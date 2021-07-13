A driver was injured and faces several charges following an interstate accident in Cumberland County Monday.
Illinois State Police reported Hannah Higgs, 40, of Calumet Park, was driving a 2008 blue Chevy Cobalt north on Interstate 57 at milepost 176 when Higgs lost control in the heavy rain and ran off the roadway to the left. The vehicle came to rest in the median. The accident occurred at 2:02 p.m.
Higgs was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Higgs was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Higgs was also wanted on an in-state warrant.
