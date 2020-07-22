A driver faces multiple charges following a two-vehicle crash with injuries Wednesday in Cumberland County.
Illinois State Police reported Clinton Howell, 33, of Delphos, Ohio, was driving a gold Chevrolet Malibu northbound on U.S 45 in the area of 900 North Road when Howell crossed into the southbound lane and sideswiped a white Toyota Avalon driven by Sidney Gull, 93, of Neoga. The accident occurred at 8:30 a.m.
Howell, Gull and a passenger in Gull's vehicle, Mary Gull, 91, of Neoga, were transported by ambulances to an area hospital.
Howell was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
