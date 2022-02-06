A driver had to extricated from his vehicle after becoming wedged under a semitrailer Thursday in Effingham County.
Illinois State Police reported a maroon 2020 Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Coty A. Tolliver, 31, of Grayson, Kentucky, had been involved in a previous accident and was stopped on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 156 in backed-up traffic. In an attempt to avoid other traffic, Diego R. Valdez, 38, of Pharr, Texas, drove a white 2015 Chevrolet 3500 HD truck onto the shoulder and rear-ended the semiltrailer. The truck became wedged under the trailer. The accident occurred at 10:13 a.m.
Valdez had to be extricated from the vehicle. Valdez and Tolliver were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Valdez was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
