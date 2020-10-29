An Indiana woman died in a two-vehicle accident in Clay County Wednesday.
Illinois State Police reported Jennifer Joyce Black, 35, of Evansville, Indiana, was driving a blue 2010 Toyota Scion XB west on U.S. 50, west of Clay City, when, for an unknown reason, Black traveled into the opposite lane and struck head on a white 2005 International semitruck driven by Gary E. Mugrage, 63, of Cisne. The accident occurred at 1:20 p.m.
Black succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
