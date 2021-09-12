A Fairview Heights woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Clay City Saturday.
Illinois State Police reported Misty J. Coughlin, 40, was driving a 2007 black Chevrolet Cobolt east on South First Street when for an unknown reason the vehicle partially left the roadway to the right. Coughlin overcorrected and struck a stump off the left side of road. The vehicle then became airborne, overturned multiple times, and came to rest on its top. The accident occurred at 1:34 a.m.
Coughlin was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.