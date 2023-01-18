At approximately 8:30 p.m. Jan. 14, Illinois State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 westbound at milepost 120 just east of Greenup.
Upon arrival, ISP and emergency responders found the driver, Andrew Zuk, 48 of St. Charles, Missouri, unresponsive. Zuk was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham, where he was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m.
A preliminary investigation revealed Zuk was traveling from Indiana to Missouri when he suffered a medical emergency that caused him to run off the road and strike a sign post and some small trees on the north side of I-70. Family members advised the Effingham County Coroner’s Office that Zuk suffered another medical emergency involving a traffic crash approximately three weeks prior in Missouri in which he was injured.
Assisting at the scene of the crash were Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department and Greenup Fire and EMS.
An investigation into the death is ongoing.
