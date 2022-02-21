At approximately 3:02 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Funkhouser Road at the Little Wabash River. The driver sustained critical injuries and was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital by Abbott EMS.
The hospital notified the Effingham County Coroner’s Office at 4:33 p.m. that the individual had died in the emergency room. Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes on Monday identified the driver as John James, 40, of Watson.
A preliminary investigation revealed James was northbound on Funkhouser Road at a high rate of speed, blew a tire, and left the roadway. The vehicle then struck a guard rail, flipped over, and came to rest on the south side of the road, according to the Effingham County Coroner's Office.
Medical records were requested and toxicology samples were taken by the coroner’s office to assist in the ongoing investigation.
