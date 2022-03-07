A Stewardson driver and two children were injured in a single-vehicle accident Saturday in Effingham County.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Skylar P. Vonderheide, 25, was driving a silver 2011 Ford Edge Limited west on 1600th Avenue, a half mile west of 600th Street, when Vonderheide lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and went onto the shoulder to the north. It then struck a culvert, causing it to become airborne. The front end of the vehicle hit the ground, causing it to overturn. The vehicle then came to rest on its driver side. The accident occurred at 5:20 p.m.
Vonderheide and passengers Riddick A. Reed, 1, and Shae D. Vonderheide, 4, all of Stewardson, were transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.
