A driver was airlifted after being injured in an accident that occurred on Interstate 70 in Cumberland County Sunday.
Illinois State Police reported Osvaldo Cedre, 27, of Laredo, Texas, was driving a green 2009 Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer westbound at milepost 123 in the right lane when for an unknown reason Cedre lost control and overturned in the center of both lanes. A white Ford F-350 Budget rental truck with trailer driven by Janeria Scott, 52, of Harper Woods, Michigan, struck the underside of the semitrailer after it overturned. The accident occurred at 4:27 a.m.
Scott was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a passenger in Scott’s vehicle, Gilbert Clark, 29, of Waco, Texas, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Cedre was cited for improper lane usage.
